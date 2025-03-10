Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 73603 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5658 shares

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 March 2025.

The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.1,815.00. Volumes stood at 1872 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.99% to Rs.908.75. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 16628 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8160 shares. The stock rose 3.35% to Rs.1,611.10. Volumes stood at 5874 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd notched up volume of 6.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.13% to Rs.63.32. Volumes stood at 5.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 1395 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 787 shares. The stock slipped 4.15% to Rs.2,203.00. Volumes stood at 1510 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

