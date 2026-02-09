Associate Sponsors

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
US dollar index speculators further reduced net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 852 contracts in the data reported through February 03, 2026, showing a decrease of 3553 net short positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

