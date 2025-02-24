Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
US dollar index speculators further increased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 16768 contracts in the data reported through February 18, 2025, showing a rise of 1472 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them near five month top.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

