DIC India spurts on turnaround Q4 numbers

DIC India surged 10.69% to Rs 710.05 after the company reported profit in Q4 December 2024.

On a standalone basis, DIC India reported net profit of Rs 7.15 crore in Q4 December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in Q4 December 2023. Net sales rose 6.97% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 218.46 crore in Q4 December 2024.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 9.32 crore in Q4 December 2024 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 8.19 crore in Q4 December 2023.

Total expenses fell 0.40% to Rs 209.81 crore in Q4FY25 over Q4FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 134.81 crore (up 3.84% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 15.38 crore (down 7.90% YoY).

DIC India reported net profit of Rs 19.54 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.68 crore in the previous year ended December 2023. Net sales rose 6.26% YoY to Rs 877.52 crore in the year ended December 2024.

The board has recommended of final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 December 2024. The record date is set at 18 March 2025.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 16.38 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore in the previous year ended December 2023.

DIC India is a leading manufacturer of printing inks and laminating adhesives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News