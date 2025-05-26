Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators marginally reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators marginally reduce net short position

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
US dollar index speculators marginally reduced net short position near four and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 546 contracts in the data reported through May 20, 2025, showing a slight decrease of 69 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

