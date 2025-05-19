Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators reduce net short position

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
US dollar index speculators reduced net short position near four and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 615 contracts in the data reported through May 13, 2025, showing a decrease of 493 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

