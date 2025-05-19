NSE SME Accretion Pharmaceuticals' IPO ends with subscription of 7.31 times

The offer received bids for 2 crore shares as against 27.35 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Accretion Pharmaceuticals received bids for 2,00,06,400 shares as against 27,34,800 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 7.31 times.

Retail investors bid for 1,28,95,200 shares, non-institutional investors bid for 53,91,600 shares and qualified institutional investors bid for 17,19,600 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 14 May 2025 and it closed on 16 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 96 to Rs 101 per share. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,46,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.14% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the purchase of new equipment and machinery, capital expenditure for the upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, funding of working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Accretion Pharmaceuticals on 13 May 2025, raised Rs 2.13 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted 2.11 lakh shares at Rs 101 per share to 2 anchor investors.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing tablets, capsules, oral liquids, external preparations (ointments, creams, gels, lotions, medicated shampoos, mouthwash, dusting powder), and oral powders (sachets, dry syrup), etc. Apart from manufacturing products for direct sales, the company also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. Its business is primarily carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers. The company had a total of 105 employees.

Also Read

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 35.67 crore and net profit of Rs 5.24 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News