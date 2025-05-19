Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 49 crore; declares dividend of Rs 35/sh

Bharat Bijlee Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 49 crore; declares dividend of Rs 35/sh

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Bijlee reported a standalone net profit of Rs 50.31 crore in Q4 FY25, up 3.66% as against Rs 48.53 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 5.38% year on year to Rs 619.10 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 68.10 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 6.38% from Rs 64.01 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 5.40% to Rs 564.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. The cost of materials consumed reached Rs 388.42 crore, up 14.21% YoY, while employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 55.85 crore, reflecting a 14.94% increase YoY, the during the period under review.

The company's revenue from power systems stood at Rs 406.43 crore (up 8.13% YoY), and revenue from industrial systems was at Rs 212.67 crore (up 0.49% YoY) in the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a dividend of Rs 35 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, for the financial year ended 31 March, 2025.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty steady; Protean e-Gov down 20%, Delhivery up 15%

Coinbase Global to become first crypto exchange to join S&P 500 index

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming

Why are NBCC shares buzzing in trade on Monday, May 19? Find out here

LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

Mumbai-based Bharat Bijlee has two primary business segments: power systems, which comprise transformers and projects divisions, and industrial systems, comprising electric motors, drives, industrial automation, and elevator systems divisions.

The company caters to industries like power, refineries, steel, cement, railways, machinery, construction, and textiles.

Shares of Bharat Bijlee tanked 12.51% to currently trade at Rs 3,024.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Interarch acquires 20-acre land for upcoming facility in Andhra Pradesh

Benchmarks trade sideways; realty shares climb

Data Patterns (India) gains after Q4 PAT climbs 60% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 7.90/ share

Volumes jump at Delhivery Ltd counter

Market trade with minor gains; pharma shares rally over 1%

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story