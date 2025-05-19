Bharat Bijlee Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 49 crore; declares dividend of Rs 35/sh

Bharat Bijlee reported a standalone net profit of Rs 50.31 crore in Q4 FY25, up 3.66% as against Rs 48.53 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 5.38% year on year to Rs 619.10 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 68.10 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 6.38% from Rs 64.01 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 5.40% to Rs 564.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. The cost of materials consumed reached Rs 388.42 crore, up 14.21% YoY, while employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 55.85 crore, reflecting a 14.94% increase YoY, the during the period under review.

The company's revenue from power systems stood at Rs 406.43 crore (up 8.13% YoY), and revenue from industrial systems was at Rs 212.67 crore (up 0.49% YoY) in the March 2025 quarter.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a dividend of Rs 35 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, for the financial year ended 31 March, 2025.

Mumbai-based Bharat Bijlee has two primary business segments: power systems, which comprise transformers and projects divisions, and industrial systems, comprising electric motors, drives, industrial automation, and elevator systems divisions.

The company caters to industries like power, refineries, steel, cement, railways, machinery, construction, and textiles.

Shares of Bharat Bijlee tanked 12.51% to currently trade at Rs 3,024.35 on the BSE.

