Interarch acquires 20-acre land for upcoming facility in Andhra Pradesh

Interarch Building Solutions announced the acquisition of 20 acres of industrial land adjacent to its existing manufacturing plant in Attivaram Village, District Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. This strategic expansion will be dedicated to Pre-Engineered Heavy Steel Structures.

The upcoming facility is twice the size of the adjacent plant and aims to meet the rising demand from sectors such as infrastructure, data centers, semiconductor manufacturing plants, renewable energy units etc. This expansion will significantly enhance Interarch's installed capacity and technical capabilities.

