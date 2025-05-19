Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Data Patterns (India) gains after Q4 PAT climbs 60% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 7.90/ share

Data Patterns (India) gains after Q4 PAT climbs 60% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 7.90/ share

May 19 2025
Data Patterns (India) rallied 3.17% to Rs 2,960 after the company's standalone net profit surged 60.45% to Rs 114.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 71.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations zoomed 117.35% YoY to Rs 396.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 153.11 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 60.62% from Rs 95.32 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The operational EBITDA soared by 60.75% to Rs 149.5 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 93 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

As of 31 March 2025, the order book stood at Rs 729.84 crore. Including orders under negotiation that have since been converted into confirmed orders, the total order book amounts to Rs 860.47 crore.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 22.08% to Rs 221.81 crore on 36.27% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 708.35 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) said, we are happy to have delivered an excellent growth in revenue while maintaining consistent bottom line performance. Quarter 4 results were on expected lines. EBITDA for the quarter and full year 2024-25 was also as per our guidance. This achievement underscores the strength of our strategy, execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about robust order inflows and remain confident in our ability to sustain this growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.90 per equity share for the financial year 202425. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled for Friday, 08 August 2025, will be paid on or before Saturday, 06 September 2025.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, and product prototypes, besides testing, validation, and verification. Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programs catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.

May 19 2025

