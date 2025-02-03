Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 19698 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2382 shares

UPL Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 February 2025.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 19698 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2382 shares. The stock rose 7.56% to Rs.1,027.40. Volumes stood at 1100 shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd witnessed volume of 4.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91835 shares. The stock increased 3.43% to Rs.625.00. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd clocked volume of 17762 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3760 shares. The stock gained 8.35% to Rs.1,340.00. Volumes stood at 11211 shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 17704 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4941 shares. The stock increased 5.32% to Rs.3,667.80. Volumes stood at 3643 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd registered volume of 3.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.59% to Rs.181.85. Volumes stood at 4.48 lakh shares in the last session.

