Archean Chemicals drops after reporting dismal Q1 performance

Archean Chemicals Industries declined 10.26% to Rs 689.15 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 48.54% to Rs 48.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 94.17 crore in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 211.16 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 343.09 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 48.09% YoY to Rs 65.10 crore in Q1 FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total operating expenditure during the period fell by 8.21% year-over-year to Rs 12.41 crore. In Q1 FY25, interest cost was Rs 1.87 crore (down 38.69% YoY) and employees benefit expenses stood at Rs 14.07 crore (down 30.79% YoY).