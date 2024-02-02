Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Market rebounds 1%

US Market rebounds 1%

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The US stock market finished session sharply higher on Thursday, 02 February 2024, recouping most of yesterdays losses, thanks to bargain buying across the sectors, with consumer goods, retailers, mining, and tech stocks being notable gainers.

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index surged 369.54 points, or 0.97%, to 38,519.84. The S&P500 index advanced 60.54 points, or 1.25%, to 4,906.19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index spurted 197.63 points, or 1.3%, to 15,361.64.

Total 10 of 11 S&P500 sectoral indices inclined, with consumer discretionary and consumer staple sectors being top performers, rising 2% each.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ECONOMIC NEWS: The Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.

Institute for Supply Management released U.S. manufacturing activity report on Thursday showing manufacturing PMI rose to 49.1 in January from a downwardly revised 47.1 in December.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

India Manufacturing Activity Continues Healthy Growth In January

PMI Electro Mobility secures Rs 250 Cr Investment from Piramal Alternatives for India's Green Mobility Initiative

China Market falls after disappointing after PMI

Dun &amp; Bradstreet and Jupiter Wagons Unveil the Indian Railway Freight Activity (IRFA) Index

Indices trade flat, fiscal deficit target set at 5.1% of GDP for FY25

Budget focuses on making India USD 5 trn economy, developed nation by 2047: Assocham

Success of India is grounded in the pursuit of reforms over the last years: IMF Chief

Hero MotoCorp, Mphasis, Indian Hotels, NMDC in spotlight

NMDC iron ore production rises 8% YoY in Jan'24

Benchmarks poised for slightly higher opening

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story