Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1338.97% to Rs 39.14 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1338.97% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 455.24% to Rs 92.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.