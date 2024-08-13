Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

