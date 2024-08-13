Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.16 -31 OPM %025.00 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

