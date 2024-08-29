Union Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 123.13, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.74% in last one year as compared to a 30.01% rally in NIFTY and a 53.61% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.13, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25153.45. The Sensex is at 82172.16, up 0.47%.Union Bank of India has eased around 8.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 6.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6954.1, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.45 lakh shares in last one month.

