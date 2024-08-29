UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 50.92, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 68.64% in last one year as compared to a 30.01% rally in NIFTY and a 53.61% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 50.92, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25153.45. The Sensex is at 82172.16, up 0.47%.UCO Bank has eased around 10.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 6.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6954.1, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.45 lakh shares in last one month.

