Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1500.45, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.74% in last one year as compared to a 30.01% rally in NIFTY and a 22.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1500.45, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25153.45. The Sensex is at 82172.16, up 0.47%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 4.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62713.6, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 92.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

