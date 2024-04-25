Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 15.87 points or 0.28% at 5779.64 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),SJVN Ltd (up 2.47%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.22%),EMS Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.56%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.1%), Nava Ltd (up 0.62%), PTC India Ltd (up 0.61%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.59%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 0.81%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.14%), and RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.03 or 0.07% at 73799.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.85 points or 0.07% at 22386.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.36 points or 0.38% at 47035.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.65 points or 0.11% at 13913.17.

On BSE,1854 shares were trading in green, 1007 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties shares gain

VA TECH WABAG soars after bagging contract worth $33.5 million in Saudi Arabia

Utilties shares rise

Utilties shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Axis Bank rallies on turnaround PAT of Rs 7,130 cr in Q4

Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 2.89%

US Market closes mixed ahead of GDP data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story