Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 14.52 points or 0.26% at 5556.18 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.24%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3.27%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 3%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.82%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 1.71%), PTC India Ltd (down 1.65%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.38%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.27%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.11%).

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.22%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.98%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.32%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.25 or 0.27% at 72985.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.35 points or 0.21% at 22168.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.59 points or 0.05% at 45981.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.3% at 13528.24.

On BSE,1715 shares were trading in green, 2052 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

