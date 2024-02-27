Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer Ltd down for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4359.35, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 28.37% up 0.38%. in NIFTY and a 61.97% up 30.9% in the Nifty Pharma index.

Pfizer Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4359.35, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 22212.3. The Sensex is at 73119.59, up 0.45%.Pfizer Ltd has added around 0.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18956.45, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6122 shares today, compared to the daily average of 38388 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

