Energy shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 87.66 points or 0.71% at 12216.35 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 4.7%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.25%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.99%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.42%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.31%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.22%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.99%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.86%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 2.67%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.79%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 1.39%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.25 or 0.27% at 72985.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.35 points or 0.21% at 22168.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.59 points or 0.05% at 45981.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.3% at 13528.24.

On BSE,1715 shares were trading in green, 2052 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

