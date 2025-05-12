Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 216.47 points or 4.27% at 5285.79 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, K.P. Energy Ltd (up 10.64%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 9.16%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 9.02%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 6.7%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 6.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were EMS Ltd (up 6.5%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 6.43%), Adani Power Ltd (up 6.07%), SJVN Ltd (up 5.92%), and Nava Ltd (up 5.81%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1585.32 or 3.39% at 48327.27.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 363.34 points or 2.48% at 15027.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 583.7 points or 2.43% at 24591.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1954.22 points or 2.46% at 81408.69.

On BSE,3030 shares were trading in green, 283 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

