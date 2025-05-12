Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Slips 5.32%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has lost 2.1% over last one month compared to 1.89% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 8.08% rise in the SENSEX

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell 5.32% today to trade at Rs 1652.1. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.15% to quote at 41162.29. The index is up 1.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd decreased 2.05% and Lupin Ltd lost 1.8% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 18.64 % over last one year compared to the 11.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has lost 2.1% over last one month compared to 1.89% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 8.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37794 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37750 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1960.2 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1376.75 on 04 Jun 2024.

