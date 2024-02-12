Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 124.67 points or 2.29% at 5324.57 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (down 19.99%), PTC India Ltd (down 15%),NHPC Ltd (down 10.03%),NLC India Ltd (down 7.56%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 6.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.97%), CESC Ltd (down 5.17%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 4.98%).

On the other hand, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.67%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.59%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.31%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 462.42 or 0.65% at 71133.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.85 points or 0.7% at 21629.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1029.07 points or 2.25% at 44621.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 214.76 points or 1.59% at 13284.98.

On BSE,1040 shares were trading in green, 2887 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

