Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 8.04 points or 0.15% at 5422.6 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (down 3.69%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.24%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.01%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.91%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.64%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.62%), SJVN Ltd (down 1.17%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.98%), and Nava Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.96%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.2%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.18%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 274.66 or 0.5% at 54874.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.22% at 15898.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.4 points or 0.5% at 23704.900390625.

Also Read

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock soared 123% in 6 mths; up 647% in 2 yrs

LIVE news: Court grants bail to six accused of storming into Allu Arjun's house

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,300; Nifty near 23,700; Bank, Metal, Realty rise

Language AIs in 2024: Size, guardrails and steps toward AI agents

Mazagon Dock share up over 2% on delivering two warships to Indian Navy

The BSE Sensex index was up 330.76 points or 0.42% at 78372.35.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2331 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Information Technology shares slide

Telecom stocks slide

IREDA wins three awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards

Board of Garuda Construction and Engineering approves change in directorate

Indices pare some gains; European mrkt decline

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story