Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 8.04 points or 0.15% at 5422.6 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (down 3.69%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.24%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.01%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.91%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.64%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.62%), SJVN Ltd (down 1.17%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.98%), and Nava Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.96%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.2%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.18%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 274.66 or 0.5% at 54874.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.22% at 15898.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.4 points or 0.5% at 23704.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was up 330.76 points or 0.42% at 78372.35.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2331 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

