Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks slide

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 21.82 points or 0.4% at 5470.28 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (down 3.4%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.24%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.13%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.84%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.58%), CESC Ltd (down 0.94%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.88%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.65%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.6%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Nava Ltd (up 4.58%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 438.28 or 0.61% at 72488.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.3 points or 0.67% at 22057.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 415.14 points or 0.92% at 45766.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 116.98 points or 0.87% at 13618.92.

On BSE,2269 shares were trading in green, 1510 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties shares fall

FMCG stocks slide

Power stocks slide

Sensex down 494 pts; pharma stocks slide

Vinny Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Synergy Green Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.61 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vani Commercials reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

RKB Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7200.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Standard Batteries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story