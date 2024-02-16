Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 21.82 points or 0.4% at 5470.28 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (down 3.4%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.24%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.13%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.84%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.58%), CESC Ltd (down 0.94%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.88%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.65%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.6%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Nava Ltd (up 4.58%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 438.28 or 0.61% at 72488.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.3 points or 0.67% at 22057.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 415.14 points or 0.92% at 45766.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 116.98 points or 0.87% at 13618.92.

On BSE,2269 shares were trading in green, 1510 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News