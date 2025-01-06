Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

9 killed as Naxals blast security personnel's vehicle in Chhattisgarh

Eight DRG guards were among the nine killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Photo: ANI
(Photo: ANI/Representational Image)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
At least nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans, were killed after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Monday.
 
"Nine people - eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an IED blast, in Bijapur. They were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur," news agency ANI quoted IG Bastar as saying. 
The incident comes days after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Bastar, in which five ultras were killed. Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday (December 5), while one more body was recovered later. A DRG head constable was also killed in the gunfight.  The attack comes as the central government has vowed to eliminate Naxalism in the country by March 2026. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh and highlighted that over the last year, security forces had killed 287 Naxals, arrested 1,000, and witnessed 837 surrenders.  Besides the Centre, the Chhattisgarh government has implemented policies to encourage Naxalites to surrender. These programs offer rehabilitation and reintegration into society, aiming to reduce the insurgent population. Initiatives like the Community Policing Programme for Naxal Affected Areas have been introduced to build trust between law enforcement and local communities, thereby enhancing cooperation in counterinsurgency efforts.
 
First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

