Jubilant FoodWorks estimates 56.2% revenue growth in Q3 at Rs 2,153.2 cr

On a like-for-like (LFL) basis, Domino's India growth was at 12.5 per cent and the same for Turkey was down 3.2 per cent, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing

Domino's India opened 60 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,139 stores.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Monday said it estimates a 56.2 per cent growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 2,153.2 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, compared to the year-ago period.

In its quarterly update, the company, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin, said the provisional standalone revenue from operations in the third quarter was at Rs 1,611.1 crore, higher by 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

On a like-for-like (LFL) basis, Domino's India growth was at 12.5 per cent and the same for Turkey was down 3.2 per cent, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

As of October-December quarter end, the JFL Group network reached 3,260 stores, with a net addition of 130 stores during the quarter, it said.

Domino's India opened 60 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,139 stores, while Domino's Turkey opened 25 net new stores, ending the quarter with 738 stores, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jubilant FoodWorks Domino's PizzaQ3 results

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

