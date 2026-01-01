Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank director Pramod Kumar Dubey resigns

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank director Pramod Kumar Dubey resigns

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announced that Pramod Kumar Dubey has resigned from his position as whole-time director (WTD) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the bank to pursue career opportunities outside the organisation.

His resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 31 December 2025. The bank noted that there is no inter-se relationship between its directors, and no further profile details were provided.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 348.46 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 51.39 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 937.32 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 0.41% to Rs 14.83 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle gains on inking pact with Visa Worldwide to promote co-branded prepaid cards

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; major Asian markets shut on account of holiday

Stock Alert: Canara Bank, NBCC (India), Titagarh Rail Systems, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Time Technoplast

Precision Electronics secures Rs 3-cr defence supply order

GPT Infraprojects JV secures NHAI road project in Rajasthan

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story