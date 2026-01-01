Utkarsh Small Finance Bank director Pramod Kumar Dubey resigns

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank announced that Pramod Kumar Dubey has resigned from his position as whole-time director (WTD) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the bank to pursue career opportunities outside the organisation.

His resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 31 December 2025. The bank noted that there is no inter-se relationship between its directors, and no further profile details were provided.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 348.46 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 51.39 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 937.32 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.