Zaggle gains on inking pact with Visa Worldwide to promote co-branded prepaid cards

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services added 2.44% to Rs 356.30 after it has entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide to launch and promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards on the Visa network.

Under the agreement, Visa will incentivise Zaggle to roll out and promote the co-branded prepaid card offerings. Although the contract has been awarded by an international entity, the transaction pertains to domestic operations. The project is proposed to be executed over a period of seven years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach.