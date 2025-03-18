Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Centum Electronics Ltd, HP Adhesives Ltd, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd and Carysil Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2025.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 230.75 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16802 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd surged 18.91% to Rs 1595.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3736 shares in the past one month.

HP Adhesives Ltd spiked 17.39% to Rs 52.92. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27430 shares in the past one month.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd jumped 16.63% to Rs 247.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14459 shares in the past one month.

Carysil Ltd rose 16.59% to Rs 686.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19126 shares in the past one month.

