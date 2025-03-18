Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Structures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyoti Structures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Mastek Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2025.

Jyoti Structures Ltd soared 16.76% to Rs 18.39 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd spiked 14.56% to Rs 2420.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7453 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 11.21% to Rs 47.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained 10.76% to Rs 2752.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1416 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd rose 9.91% to Rs 733.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43614 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

