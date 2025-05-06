CG Power Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 275 crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions's standalone net profit jumped 14.50% to Rs 275.49 crore on 23.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,563.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax rallied 20.71% to Rs 381.37 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 315.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA advanced 21% year on year to Rs 407 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 15.9% in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 16.1% posted in Q4 FY24.

Free cash flow generated during the quarter stood at Rs 202 crore.

The companys order intake for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 3,650 crore, reflecting a 20% year-on-year growth, while the unexecuted order backlog as of 31st March 2025 was Rs 9,909 crore, up 58% YoY.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 16.42% to Rs 271.97 crore on 25.59% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,752.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. It offers products, services and solutions in two main business segments, viz. Power Systems and Industrial Systems.

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions tumbled 5.97% to end at Rs 597.20 on the BSE.

