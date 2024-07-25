Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC allots 69.87 lakh Ordinary Shares under ESOS

ITC allots 69.87 lakh Ordinary Shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ITC has allotted 69,87,890 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each, upon exercise of 6,98,789 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 25 July 2024, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1250,28,61,741/- divided into 1250,28,61,741 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: SC rules that Parliament does not have Constitutional authority to tax mineral rights

Sri Lanka, B'desh register big wins to enter semifinals of women's Asia Cup

SIKICH INDIA WELCOMES SIDDHARTH SHARMA AS HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR

Crude oil strategy for Budget 2024 day: WTI eyes breakout, next target: $82

Publisher Jimmy Lai to testify in his defence at Hong Kong security trial

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story