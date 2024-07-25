ITC allots 69.87 lakh Ordinary Shares under ESOS

ITC has allotted 69,87,890 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each, upon exercise of 6,98,789 Options by Optionees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Consequently, with effect from 25 July 2024, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1250,28,61,741/- divided into 1250,28,61,741 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each.

