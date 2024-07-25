ITC allots 69.87 lakh Ordinary Shares under ESOS

Consequently, with effect from 25 July 2024, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1250,28,61,741/- divided into 1250,28,61,741 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1/- each.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:05 AM IST