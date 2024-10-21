HFCL consolidated net profit rises 6.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.61% to Rs 1093.61 croreNet profit of HFCL rose 6.44% to Rs 73.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 1093.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1111.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1093.611111.49 -2 OPM %14.4711.93 -PBDT127.95115.63 11 PBT102.4794.18 9 NP73.8969.42 6
