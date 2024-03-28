Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy rises as board to mull fund raising proposal

JSW Energy rises as board to mull fund raising proposal

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy added 1.97% to Rs 527 after the company's board will meet on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 to consider fund raising through various modes.

Meeting of the board is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024, to consider and approve, inter alia, the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of eligible securities of the company by way of private offering or on a preferential allotment basis and qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other methods, the company stated that in the regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 28.79% to Rs 231.33 crore on 13.10% rise in net sales to Rs 2542.77 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JSW Energy arm inks pact with SECI

JSW Energy arm inks pact to acquire Reliance Power's wind project for Rs 132 cr

JSW Energy arm gets 500 MW project from SECI

JSW Energy bags 700 MW solar project from SECI

JSW Energy arm bags LoA from SJVN

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Dollar Index Sees Tepid Moves Ahead Of US PCE Figures

INR sees modest losses, NIFTY hits two week high

Limit for Ways and Means Advances for first half of FY25 will be Rs 150000 crore

Nifty scales above 22,350; financial services advance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story