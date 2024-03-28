Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Limit for Ways and Means Advances for first half of FY25 will be Rs 150000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that in consultation with the Government of India, that the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the first half of the financial year 2024-25 (April to September 2024) will be Rs 1,50,000 crore. The Reserve Bank of India may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the Government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit. The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, retains the flexibility to revise the limit at any time taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances. The interest rate on WMA/Overdraft will be, for WMA: Repo Rate and for Overdraft: Two percent above the Repo Rate.

