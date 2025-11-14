V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 143.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.34% to Rs 406.34 crore

Net Loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 143.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.34% to Rs 406.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 544.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.406.34544.26-26.18-0.40-113.26-19.64-146.25-49.19-143.14-33.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News