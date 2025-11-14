Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 143.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 143.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 25.34% to Rs 406.34 crore

Net Loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 143.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.34% to Rs 406.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 544.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales406.34544.26 -25 OPM %-26.18-0.40 -PBDT-113.26-19.64 -477 PBT-146.25-49.19 -197 NP-143.14-33.05 -333

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

