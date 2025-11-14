Siemens consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 5171.20 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 41.63% to Rs 484.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 830.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 5171.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4457.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.54% to Rs 2104.20 crore in the year ended September 2025 as against Rs 2716.60 crore during the previous year ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 17364.20 crore in the year ended September 2025 as against Rs 16081.70 crore during the previous year ended September 2024.