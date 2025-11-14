Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Siemens consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 5171.20 crore

Net profit of Siemens declined 41.63% to Rs 484.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 830.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 5171.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4457.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.54% to Rs 2104.20 crore in the year ended September 2025 as against Rs 2716.60 crore during the previous year ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 17364.20 crore in the year ended September 2025 as against Rs 16081.70 crore during the previous year ended September 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5171.204457.00 16 17364.2016081.70 8 OPM %11.9312.22 -11.5613.18 - PBDT735.00762.50 -4 2562.202953.30 -13 PBT663.40700.10 -5 2281.902697.70 -15 NP484.90830.70 -42 2104.202716.60 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Madhusudan Masala standalone net profit declines 21.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Max India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products standalone net profit declines 49.84% in the September 2025 quarter

RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 79.41% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story