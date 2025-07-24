Japanese markets see strong gains on trade deal

Japanese stocks logged strong gains for a second straight session on optimism over the new U.S.-Japan trade deal.

The Nikkei average ended up 1.59 percent at 41,826.34, after having crossed the psychological 42,000 mark earlier for the first time since July of last year.

The broader Topix index surged to 2,986.63 for the first time ever before settling 1.75 percent higher at 2,977.55.

