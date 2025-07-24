Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets see strong gains on trade deal

Japanese markets see strong gains on trade deal

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese stocks logged strong gains for a second straight session on optimism over the new U.S.-Japan trade deal.

The Nikkei average ended up 1.59 percent at 41,826.34, after having crossed the psychological 42,000 mark earlier for the first time since July of last year.

The broader Topix index surged to 2,986.63 for the first time ever before settling 1.75 percent higher at 2,977.55.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

