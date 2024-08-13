Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net Loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.311.55 49 OPM %-16.45-65.16 -PBDT-0.51-1.12 54 PBT-0.77-1.27 39 NP-0.85-1.27 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Subdued discretionary spending to hit India's IT services growth: Report

EyeROV raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story