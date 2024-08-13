V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 2.31 crore

Net Loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.311.55-16.45-65.16-0.51-1.12-0.77-1.27-0.85-1.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp