KPI Green Energy wins plasma gasification based green hydrogen project from NTPC

Worth Rs 128.49 cr

KPI Green Energy has received three Notification(s) of Award (NOA) from NTPC for the Plasma Gasification based 'Green Hydrogen' generation project from MSW-RDF / Agri-waste at NETRA, NTPC Greater Noida.

Plasma gasification is an advanced waste-to-energy process that enables conversion of municipal solid waste (MSW), refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and agricultural waste into synthesis gas, which can be further processed for green hydrogen production, thereby facilitating energy recovery while reducing landfill dependency and environmental impact.

The project envisages setting up of a 1 TPD (Tonnes Per Day, nominal) green hydrogen generation plant based on plasma induced radiant energy gasification technology at NETRA, NTPC Greater Noida, as per the bidding documents issued by NTPC. The Company's scope of work under the Notification(s) of Award is in accordance with the terms, specifications and conditions stipulated in the said bidding documents.

This development marks the Company's first project in the green hydrogen segment and is among the early deployments of plasma gasification based green hydrogen generation projects in India, representing a strategic extension of its established renewable energy portfolio comprising solar, wind and hybrid power projects. The project reflects the Company's intent to expand into emerging clean energy technologies such as waste-to energy and green hydrogen, while leveraging its integrated engineering, manufacturing and execution capabilities. The Notification(s) of Award collectively cover the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of plant and equipment including mandatory spares on Ex-Works (India) basis, transportation, erection, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning (excluding civil and structural steel works), safety-related aspects, civil works and structural steel works, along with operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of two (2) years. The aggregate contract value of these Notification(s) of Award is Rs 128.49 crore (excl. GST).