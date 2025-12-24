Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee eases after recent gains

Indian Rupee eases after recent gains

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian rupee slipped today, giving up after recent rebound took it near three week high against the US dollar. Quarter and year end trades saw steady demand for the dollar and INR eased 12 paise to 89.75 per US dollar. The INR has been under stress recently but sustained uptick in equities recently and comfortable forex cover could cap losses now. India's forex reserves jumped by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion during the week ended December 12, the Reserve Bank of India said last week. The US dollar index trades well under 98 mark today, lingering around ten-week low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India has witnessed remarkable economic transformation over last decade

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality IPO subscribed 5.21 times

KPI Green Energy wins plasma gasification based green hydrogen project from NTPC

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story