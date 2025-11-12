Va Tech Wabag to invest in Bengaluru-based start up Nimble Vision

Through its BLUE SEED initiative

Va Tech Wabag announced its first commitment for investment under BLUE SEED in Nimble Vision, a Bengaluru-based start-up building advanced indigenous DeepTech solutions for water conservation, automation, and real-time analytics. BLUE SEED is a strategic initiative by WABAG to support WATERPRENEURS and scale innovative water-tech startups.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening Indias self-reliant water technology ecosystem X combining Nimble Visions DeepTech innovation with WABAGs global experience to accelerate digital transformation in water infrastructure and enable better water accountability across municipalities, industries, and residential users.

The Strategic Investment will help Nimble Vision to:

h - Expand IoT-based automation systems for water supply, treatment, and distribution

h - Enhance AI-driven predictive analytics for leakage detection, energy optimization, and water quality management

h -Accelerate the development of indigenous smart sensors and controllers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

h - Deploy scalable water conservation and automation platforms across municipalities, industries, and communities