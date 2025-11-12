RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recognised self-regulated PSO association (SRPA) as a self regulated organisation (SRO) for payment system operators (PSOs). This move follows the RBIs Framework for Recognition of Self-Regulatory Organisations (SRO) for Payment System Operators issued in October 2020, and the Omnibus Framework for Recognition of SROs for Regulated Entities of the Reserve Bank issued in March 2024.

