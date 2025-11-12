Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recognised self-regulated PSO association (SRPA) as a self regulated organisation (SRO) for payment system operators (PSOs). This move follows the RBIs Framework for Recognition of Self-Regulatory Organisations (SRO) for Payment System Operators issued in October 2020, and the Omnibus Framework for Recognition of SROs for Regulated Entities of the Reserve Bank issued in March 2024.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

