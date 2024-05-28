Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag wins O&M contact of Rs 85 cr in Oman

May 28 2024
Va Tech Wabag has secured an order worth around Rs 85 crore from Nama Water Services in the Sultanate of Oman towards Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the Al Duqm Desalination Plant for a period of 5 years.

WABAG constructed this 8 MLD Desalination Plant over 10 years back and was responsible for the O&M of the Plant until 2018. This long term O&M order which has been won against international competition entails O&M of the Plant, the sea water intake and outfall systems. The water produced from this Plant will be used for domestic consumption in Duqm & Haima areas of Al Wusta Governorate.

May 28 2024

