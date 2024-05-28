Va Tech Wabag has secured an order worth around Rs 85 crore from Nama Water Services in the Sultanate of Oman towards Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the Al Duqm Desalination Plant for a period of 5 years.

WABAG constructed this 8 MLD Desalination Plant over 10 years back and was responsible for the O&M of the Plant until 2018. This long term O&M order which has been won against international competition entails O&M of the Plant, the sea water intake and outfall systems. The water produced from this Plant will be used for domestic consumption in Duqm & Haima areas of Al Wusta Governorate.

