Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit declines 24.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.36% to Rs 23.75 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma declined 24.71% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.36% to Rs 23.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.7518.085.7713.001.882.391.742.271.281.70

