Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 231.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.80% to Rs 46.78 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 231.67% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 46.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

