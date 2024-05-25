Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Valiant Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 34.87% to Rs 176.76 crore

Net loss of Valiant Organics reported to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 29.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.87% to Rs 176.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 271.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 88.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 723.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1051.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.76271.40 -35 723.061051.80 -31 OPM %-1.2319.26 -5.0715.61 - PBDT-7.2152.08 PL 29.64161.47 -82 PBT-15.9744.10 PL -5.28132.28 PL NP-20.1829.76 PL -8.3988.12 PL

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

